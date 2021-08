A place that isn't even open yet - holding events - that's new! But that's the case with Scheels as they continue to prep for the opening of their new store at Southgate Mall. We've talked about Scheels quite a bit lately but it's mostly been for cool things they're doing inside the new store.....like putting in a mini arcade, showing off their 10-foot-tall Sasquatch that'll greet you in the store, and offering up the chance to put your hunting trophies on display.