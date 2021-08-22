Cancel
Health

Surgeon General on when you should get a booster shot

thehendersonnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy tells CNN's Brianna Keilar that Americans should get a booster shot eight months after their second initial dose.

Vivek Murthy
Brianna Keilar
#Surgeon General#Booster#Cnn#Americans
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Congress & Courtscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Nancy Pelosi Was Executed

A viral Instagram post claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been executed. Pelosi has not been executed, as she has made recent public appearances. Pelosi is a frequent target of online misinformation. For instance, one Facebook post last week baselessly alleged she is the stepsister of Kathy Hochul, who is set to become the first female governor of New York on Aug. 24. Another recent post falsely alleged Pelosi is resigning from her position to join former President Donald Trump.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump wave crashing? Dean hits Hannity, Carlson for COVID lies as cases surge

The FDA has given full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine in a move that could spur more Americans to get vaccinated. The approval comes as many Southern states are seeing a dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the latest news concerning the coronavirus with former DNC Chair Howard Dean and Dr. Kavita Patel. Aug. 23, 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
EconomyHuffingtonPost

Mike Lindell Gets Fact-Checked Right To His Face, Proposes A Hug

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election conspiracy theories got debunked right to his face during an at-times wild interview with CNN’s Drew Griffin that aired Thursday. Lindell, one of the highest-profile peddlers of ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies, attempted to convince Griffin his baseless claims that Trump actually beat President Joe Biden last year were true.

