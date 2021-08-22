Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run is a major milestone for the city of Detroit
When Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run sailed over the fence Sunday afternoon in Toronto, the city of Detroit rejoiced for the first time in a while. It has been a long journey for Cabrera, who has been a Detroit Tiger since 2008. He has been through some highs, and he has been through some lows. The Tigers put together a dominant run from 2011 to 2014, reaching the American League Championship Series three times and the World Series once. But for the past six seasons, it has been a struggle for this team to win games, and many players have come and gone.www.foxsports.com
