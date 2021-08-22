Cancel
Marion, IA

Operation Quickfind: Talaya Starr McGee, CANCELLED

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located and is with her family. Talaya Starr McGee was last seen at her home on Friday, August 20. Authorities say she is 5′5″ and weighs about 145 pounds. She is said to have her ears pierced, one piercing on the top and two on the bottom, as well as a nose piercing. According to police documents, Talaya is thought to be in Iowa City with friends at this time.

