Toby Aromolaran: Who is the Love Island contestant and what football team does he play for?

After a year away due to the pandemic, Love Island is finally back on our screens.

Among the names that remains in the villa this year is that of Toby Aromolaran, a 22-year-old semi-professional footballer from Essex who is currently coupled up with Chloe Burrows.

Aromolaran told ITV that he wanted to participate in the series because he’s never been in a relationship. “I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no-one can’,” he said.

“I’ve played football since I was about six,” he explained, “but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United.

“They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.”

According to Aromolaran, he is a “fun guy” on a night out, but also “responsible”, and tends to “see the bright side in the worst situations”.

His Instagram account can be found here.

Love Island airs every night at 9pm, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2. The finale will air on Monday 23 August.

