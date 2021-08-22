These TaoTronics wireless earbuds are a fraction of the cost of Apple AirPods

The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it. But Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. I have personally been an Apple Watch user since the very first model came out all those years ago. I was certainly a bit skeptical before I tried out the Series 1 for myself. Then, it was only a matter of minutes before I could see how fantastic this little Apple gadget is. Now, all these years later, the Apple Watch is better and faster than it...