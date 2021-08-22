Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Echols, Northern Ware, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Echols; Northern Ware; Southern Ware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Echols, southern Atkinson, west central Ware and Clinch Counties through 345 PM EDT At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Lakeland to near Statenville. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Homerville, Fargo, Argyle, Statenville, Du Pont, Mayday, Needmore, Manor and Cogdell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH