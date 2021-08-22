Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, ME

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High dangerous surf and strong rip currents will make for hazardous surf conditions. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves, as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
County
Hancock County, ME
City
Washington, ME
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Ocean Waves#Ocean Water#Beaches#High Surf Advisory#Coastal Hancock Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy