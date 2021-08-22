High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High dangerous surf and strong rip currents will make for hazardous surf conditions. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves, as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.