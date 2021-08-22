Cancel
Berkeley County, SC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Tidal Berkeley FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton and Tidal Berkeley. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Widespread showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact much the Charleston Tri-County area and Colleton County this evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts in excess of 5 inches could fall, possibly in less than 2 hours. This combined with wet soils from recent heavy rains could result in areas of flash flooding.

