Bolts Brew Fest 2021 makes a comeback for guests to enjoy craft beer, games at Amalie Arena

Are you ready for some hockey and beer?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are bringing back Bolts Brew Fest to Amalie Arena.

After canceling the event last year due to COVID-19, Bolts Brew Fest 2021 welcomes guests to enjoy craft beer, games, photo opportunities and more.

People will be greeted by a "sea of breweries located throughout the arena concourse and event floor."

You can sample hundreds of beer options from more than 30 local and national brands.

Bolts Brew Fest 2021 will be from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sept. 17. VIP members will be let in one hour earlier than general admission at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. on Monday.

There's been no word on any COVID restrictions for the event as of now.

For more information, visit the event's website .