Hands Down Resorts World Has Las Vegas’ Best Toiletries

By David Morris



We were utterly gob smacked to learn that whether you select an entry level room in the Hilton tower at Resorts World , a sophisticated Conrad chamber or a luxe suite inside their tony Crockfords wing all guests receive Byredo Mojave Ghost amenities.







Byredo produces some of the best smelling and quality products on the market and the Swedish brand has a cult-like following of fashion editors, celebrities and tastemakers the world over. What’s more is that the hand creams, soaps, shampoos, conditioners and body wash stocked in room boast a retail value that may well be more than the nightly tariff.







For the uninitiated, the brand’s most popular scents are Bibliotheque , Gypsy Water , Rose of No Man’s Land and naturally Mojave Ghost . For the later think, “Top notes of musky Ambrette combine wit h fresh Jamaican Nesberry. Powdery violet then unfurls to reveal Sandalwood. Finally warm Chantilly Musk rounds out a base of crisp Amber and Cedar .”



To book a room head over to rwlasvegas.com .



