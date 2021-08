Folks, it’s not hyperbole to say that today starts the most important stretch of the season for the Phillies. They have the Rays the next two games, followed by a four game series against the Diamondbacks, then a three game series against the Nationals. These are games that they must win, starting with at least a split against the Rays. It’ll be difficult as Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in baseball, but their ability to bring in relievers at will might be thwarted a bit since the pitcher will eventually have to hit. We could see enough double switches from them that Joe Girardi would practically glow with jealousy.