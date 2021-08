The first time around, Romelu Lukaku went 15 appearances without scoring a single competitive goal for Chelsea. The second time around, it’s taken him 15 ... minutes. The goal itself may have been a mere tap-in, just another carbon copy of a number of similar goals that helped Achraf Hakimi rack up double digits in assists last season at Inter Milan — and which have Reece James surely licking his lips in anticipation of the same — but of the 114 goals Lukaku has now scored in the Premier League, this one was the most meaningful yet!