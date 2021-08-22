Cancel
North Webster, IN

Discover The Tree You Fell From At North Webster Library

By Deb Patterson
inkfreenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH WEBSTER — According to an old adage, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Discover the tree you fell from at North Webster Community Public Library. The library’s Local History and Genealogy Department offers many resources for researching your family tree. Access to Ancestrylibrary.com, the premiere genealogy website, is available inside the library free of charge along with a knowledgeable staff to help you get started. Other national and local resources are also available including over 130 local family histories.

