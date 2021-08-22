Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Approved for Presidential Pre-Landfall Emergency Declaration in Advance of Tropical Storm Henri
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that President Joe Biden has approved his request for Connecticut to receive a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Henri impacting the state. The declaration means that the federal government will provide the state with assistance in anticipation of the storm’s impact.portal.ct.gov
