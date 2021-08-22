This Thrilling Florida Park Is A Paradise For Mountain Bikers & Nature Lovers

We often share those hidden hiking spots in Florida so people can get out in nature and explore. But what about the mountain bikers? Not every hiking trail is going to allow bikers, so it’s important to shout out some trails for those adventure enthusiasts, too. Take the Carter Road Trails in Loyce E. Harpe Park as a wonderful example. Formerly known as Carter Road Park, this Polk County gem includes sports fields, playgrounds, disc golf, hiking, and some of the best mountain biking trails in the state. Open from sunrise to sunset, come see why Loyce E. Harpe Park in Florida is a paradise for mountain bikers.

The Carter Road Mountain Bike Trails in Loyce Harpe Park are some of the best you’ll find in the state.

Built on an old phosphate mine, the mountain biking trails offer a unique experience of around 11 miles total.

These trails offer a little something to all rides, whether you’re a beginner just sticking to the dirt or you’re advanced and taking the winding ramps like a champion.

Start off at the trailhead station where you’ll find the map of the route plus a tune-up station to get your bike in tip-top shape before the ride.

The main trail remains relatively flat throughout, just keep an eye out for an occasional root that might emerge in your path.

This is a single-track, one-way trail throughout the week, except on Wacky Wednesdays when the trail is ridden backward.

It’s worth noting that children under 17 years of age need written consent by a parent or guardian to be given to Polk County before attempting to ride. Safety first!

Also, make sure you have the proper gear before attempting these trails. Helmets are required!

So head on out to Loyce Harpe Park’s mountain biking trails to see why they are some of the best in the state.

To find out where Loyce E. Harpe Park is in Florida, click here to open the map.

Have you ever visited Loyce E. Harpe Park in Florida before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this park, such as current trail conditions, then check out the website or Facebook Page.

Address: Loyce E. Harpe Bike Trails, Carter Park Entrance Rd, Bartow, FL 33830, USA