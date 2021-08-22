Cancel
This Thrilling Florida Park Is A Paradise For Mountain Bikers & Nature Lovers

By Marisa Roman
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 5 days ago

We often share those hidden hiking spots in Florida so people can get out in nature and explore. But what about the mountain bikers? Not every hiking trail is going to allow bikers, so it’s important to shout out some trails for those adventure enthusiasts, too. Take the Carter Road Trails in Loyce E. Harpe Park as a wonderful example. Formerly known as Carter Road Park, this Polk County gem includes sports fields, playgrounds, disc golf, hiking, and some of the best mountain biking trails in the state. Open from sunrise to sunset, come see why Loyce E. Harpe Park in Florida is a paradise for mountain bikers.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sTLH_0bZc5ifl00
The Carter Road Mountain Bike Trails in Loyce Harpe Park are some of the best you’ll find in the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VL3wW_0bZc5ifl00
Built on an old phosphate mine, the mountain biking trails offer a unique experience of around 11 miles total.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfeS0_0bZc5ifl00
These trails offer a little something to all rides, whether you’re a beginner just sticking to the dirt or you’re advanced and taking the winding ramps like a champion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335hFT_0bZc5ifl00
Start off at the trailhead station where you’ll find the map of the route plus a tune-up station to get your bike in tip-top shape before the ride.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4nMC_0bZc5ifl00
The main trail remains relatively flat throughout, just keep an eye out for an occasional root that might emerge in your path.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkZHw_0bZc5ifl00
This is a single-track, one-way trail throughout the week, except on Wacky Wednesdays when the trail is ridden backward.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLJa4_0bZc5ifl00
It’s worth noting that children under 17 years of age need written consent by a parent or guardian to be given to Polk County before attempting to ride. Safety first!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkVKk_0bZc5ifl00
Also, make sure you have the proper gear before attempting these trails. Helmets are required!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hg8XI_0bZc5ifl00
So head on out to Loyce Harpe Park’s mountain biking trails to see why they are some of the best in the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrqDj_0bZc5ifl00
To find out where Loyce E. Harpe Park is in Florida, click here to open the map.

Have you ever visited Loyce E. Harpe Park in Florida before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this park, such as current trail conditions, then check out the website or Facebook Page.

Address: Loyce E. Harpe Bike Trails, Carter Park Entrance Rd, Bartow, FL 33830, USA

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Florida is for people who LOVE the Sunshine State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
