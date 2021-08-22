This Thrilling Florida Park Is A Paradise For Mountain Bikers & Nature Lovers
We often share those hidden hiking spots in Florida so people can get out in nature and explore. But what about the mountain bikers? Not every hiking trail is going to allow bikers, so it’s important to shout out some trails for those adventure enthusiasts, too. Take the Carter Road Trails in Loyce E. Harpe Park as a wonderful example. Formerly known as Carter Road Park, this Polk County gem includes sports fields, playgrounds, disc golf, hiking, and some of the best mountain biking trails in the state. Open from sunrise to sunset, come see why Loyce E. Harpe Park in Florida is a paradise for mountain bikers.
Have you ever visited Loyce E. Harpe Park in Florida before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this park, such as current trail conditions, then check out the website or Facebook Page.
Address: Loyce E. Harpe Bike Trails, Carter Park Entrance Rd, Bartow, FL 33830, USA
