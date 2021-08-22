Hundreds attend Food Truck Frenzy event in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the Food Truck Frenzy event at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown on Sunday. The event started at 11 a.m. and offered the public not only a unique place to grab lunch from one of the food trucks, but also the opportunity to support local businesses. Dozens of stands were set up and featured local goods including clothing, food, drinks, soaps, and much more.