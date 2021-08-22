Cancel
Barbra Streisand sets another record: A top 20 album in every decade since the 1960s

By Ben Sales
Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

(JTA) — Barbra Streisand has become the only woman to record a top 20 album on the Billboard charts in every decade from the 1960s to the 2020s. The only other person to achieve that feat is Bob Dylan. Streisand’s latest album, “Release Me 2,” came out Saturday and debuted...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

