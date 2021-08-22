Barbra Streisand sets another record: A top 20 album in every decade since the 1960s

It’s a version three versus version four cinematic smackdown. To your corners! Barbra Streisand, who initially “really liked” the first few minutes of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, is no longer … lost inside of them … let’s just say. In a new interview with The Sunday Project, Babs recanted her earlier praise for the remake, instead noting how she wished it differed more from her and Kris Kristofferson’s love story from four decades ago. “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again. Different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea,” she explained. “So I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.” Streisand added that while she “thought it was the wrong idea,” she “can’t argue with [the] success” of the film and its shallows. “I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” she put it. Well, the Oscars agreed.