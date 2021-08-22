Cancel
Raiders 53-man roster projection

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Preseason game two is in the books. Cutdown number two is days away. Rather than wait for that next cutdown to make roster projections — which would be easier — I’m going bold and doing it now, when the roster sits at 85 players. Cuz that’s how I roll.

Quarterbacks:

IN (3): Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman

OUT: None

Running backs:

IN (4): Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Alec Ingold, Trey Ragas

OUT: Jalen Richard (IR), BJ Emmons, Garrett Groshek

Wide receivers:

IN (6): Henry Ruggs III, John Brown, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Willie Snead, Zay Jones

OUT: Keelan Doss, Marcell Ateman, DJ Turner, Dillon Stoner

Tight ends:

IN (3): Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier

OUT: Nick Bowers, Matt Bushman, Alex Ellis

Offensive linemen:

IN (9): Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Andre James, Denzelle Good, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker, John Simpson, Nick Martin, Patrick Omameh

OUT: Lester Cotton Sr, Jeremiah Poutasi, Jimmy Morrissey, Parker Ehinger, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Kamaal Seymour (IR)

Defensive tackles:

IN (5): Johnathan Hankins, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, Gerald McCoy

OUT: Matt Dickerson, Darius Stills, Niles Scott

Defensive ends:

IN (5): Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell, Malcolm Koonce, Carl Nassib

OUT: Gerri Green, Kendal Vickers

Linebackers:

IN (5): Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, KJ Wright*, Divine Deablo, Tanner Muse

OUT: Nicholas Morrow (IR), Darron Lee, Max Richardson, Asmar Bilal Javin White (IR), Te’Von Coney

Cornerbacks:

IN (6): Trayvon Mullen, Casey Hayward, Nate Hobbs, Damon Arnette, Keisean Nixon, Amik Robertson

OUT: Nevin Lawson (Suspended), Isaiah Johnson, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Rasul Douglas

Safeties:

IN (4): Johnathan Abram, Tre’von Moehrig, Tyree Gillespie, Karl Joseph

OUT: Dallin Leavitt, Roderic Teamer

Specialists:

IN (3): K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Trent Sieg

OUT: Corliss Waitman

*Predicted roster addition

