Raiders 53-man roster projection
Preseason game two is in the books. Cutdown number two is days away. Rather than wait for that next cutdown to make roster projections — which would be easier — I’m going bold and doing it now, when the roster sits at 85 players. Cuz that’s how I roll.
Quarterbacks:
IN (3): Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman
OUT: None
Running backs:
IN (4): Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Alec Ingold, Trey Ragas
OUT: Jalen Richard (IR), BJ Emmons, Garrett Groshek
Wide receivers:
IN (6): Henry Ruggs III, John Brown, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Willie Snead, Zay Jones
OUT: Keelan Doss, Marcell Ateman, DJ Turner, Dillon Stoner
Tight ends:
IN (3): Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier
OUT: Nick Bowers, Matt Bushman, Alex Ellis
Offensive linemen:
IN (9): Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Andre James, Denzelle Good, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker, John Simpson, Nick Martin, Patrick Omameh
OUT: Lester Cotton Sr, Jeremiah Poutasi, Jimmy Morrissey, Parker Ehinger, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Kamaal Seymour (IR)
Defensive tackles:
IN (5): Johnathan Hankins, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, Gerald McCoy
OUT: Matt Dickerson, Darius Stills, Niles Scott
Defensive ends:
IN (5): Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell, Malcolm Koonce, Carl Nassib
OUT: Gerri Green, Kendal Vickers
Linebackers:
IN (5): Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, KJ Wright*, Divine Deablo, Tanner Muse
OUT: Nicholas Morrow (IR), Darron Lee, Max Richardson, Asmar Bilal Javin White (IR), Te’Von Coney
Cornerbacks:
IN (6): Trayvon Mullen, Casey Hayward, Nate Hobbs, Damon Arnette, Keisean Nixon, Amik Robertson
OUT: Nevin Lawson (Suspended), Isaiah Johnson, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Rasul Douglas
Safeties:
IN (4): Johnathan Abram, Tre’von Moehrig, Tyree Gillespie, Karl Joseph
OUT: Dallin Leavitt, Roderic Teamer
Specialists:
IN (3): K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Trent Sieg
OUT: Corliss Waitman
*Predicted roster addition
Comments / 0