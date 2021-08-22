Cancel
NFL

6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gk3Um_0bZc4vrl00

The NFL preseason is well underway.

AFC West teams are getting good work in ahead of the 2021 NFL season. They’re getting a look at all of their players and how they fit in their respective schemes, learning whether or not those players can help them in their quest to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.

Below you’ll find some of the top stories to come out of the preseason this past week from the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers OL Brenden Jaimes impressive in debut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mre8i_0bZc4vrl00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“With the 49 snaps that he played, the second-most by any offensive player, Jaimes provided a huge surge in the running game and used his lower-body athleticism, efficient hand usage and high football IQ to keep interior rushers at bay, only allowing one quarterback pressure.”

The Chiefs aren’t the only team in the AFC West with a new-look offensive line. The entire left side of the line in Los Angeles is comprised of rookies Rashawn Slater and Brenden Jaimes — who both looked phenomenal in their debuts. Jaimes, a fifth-round draft pick, was particularly impressive in his performance.

Read the full story here.

Chargers safety Derwin James caps off training camp on strong note

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ew0xI_0bZc4vrl00
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

“Lined up all across the defensive formation, James made a handful of plays in all phases, especially in coverage against one of the league’s best tight ends, George Kittle.

Kittle won a few reps, but James also got the better of him, including an interception off of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo near the goal line that he took back to the house.”

Joint practices are all the rage in the NFL now, with top-tier talent facing off against top-tier talent. Derwin James’ recent performance against 49ers TE George Kittle was the subject of a lot of noise. Will this finally be the year that James stays healthy and helps out Los Angeles?

Read the full story here.

Will the Broncos name a starting quarterback this week?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dva3Y_0bZc4vrl00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“To outsiders, the Denver Broncos don’t have much clarity at quarterback following two weeks of preseason play.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have both had one start and neither of them has made any major mistakes. Both have two touchdowns and no turnovers after two weeks of play.”

Vic Fangio says he’s closer to making a decision on the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos and will soon make an announcement. Teddy Bridgewater feels like the safe choice, while Drew Lock feels like the riskier pick, even though they’ve both been solid during the preseason.

Read the full story here.

Broncos will have 'hard cuts' at WR. How can Trinity Benson make it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26on1K_0bZc4vrl00
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

“Denver has a deep wide receiver room, but Benson has stood out this summer. In the Broncos’ preseason opener last week, Benson caught four passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 17 yards.”

A subtle reminder that the Chiefs aren’t the only team with hard cuts to make at the receiver position. The Broncos might have to cut a preseason star just because of the numbers game. It won’t be the first or last time that it has happened to a team.

Read the full story here.

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey did a lot of talking, Hunter Renfrow did the walking for Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brL9R_0bZc4vrl00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

“Derek Carr called Hunter Renfrow’s number a few times in Wednesday’s scrimmage between the Raiders and Rams. That alone is nothing worth reporting. It was who was lined up across from Renfrow and what he did to that man that makes it special.

It was All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. And Renfrow, quite frankly, lit him up.”

The Rams’ All-Pro corner and the former Clemson Tiger have a bit of a rivalry brewing now. The media ran away with stories about the few times Renfrow beat Ramsey in a joint practice. Outplaying someone in practice is one thing, it’s a whole different thing to see it happen on Sunday.

Read the full story here.

Raiders rookie CB Nate Hobbs 'It factor' earns him game ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykVqp_0bZc4vrl00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Hobbs had a phenomenal game in LA which came on the heels of a standout performance in the preseason opener as well. Jon Gruden said Hobbs has even surpassed his expectations when they drafted him out of Illinois.”

It looks like a couple of teams in the AFC West managed to snag standouts during Day 3 of the 2021 NFL draft. Nate Hobbs has been the most impressive corner for the Raiders. Jon Gruden even believes he has the “it factor” necessary to make him an NFL superstar.

Read the full story here.

