Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu heaps praise on Titans' Elijah Molden after debut

By Mike Moraitis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans 2021 third-round pick and cornerback, Elijah Molden, turned some heads with his outstanding preseason debut on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Molden, who played predominantly in the slot, totaled a team-high eight tackles (two for loss), and added one sack and one pass defensed.

His two best plays of the game came back-to-back, as Molden went under a pair of offensive linemen to get to the quarterback on one play, and then perfectly read a screen pass and walloped Bucs wide receiver Jaydon Mickens on the next.

One of those two plays caught the eye of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who says teams will regret not taking Molden before the Titans selected him with the No. 100 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Game recognize game.

Molden is vying for the Titans’ starting slot corner job, and it’s safe to say that he helped his case in a big way with this showing.

