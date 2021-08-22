‘Deadliest Catch’: Tour Captain ‘Wild’ Bill Wichrowski’s Boat in Behind the Scenes Video

Ever wonder what “Deadliest Catch” star Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski’s Summer Bay boat looks like inside? Well, you’re in look because he released a behind-the-scenes video in 2017.

During the video, the “Deadliest Catch” star first shared what led him to purchase his own boat.

“You know, for years, I’ve always felt like I treated everybody else’s boat like me own. And people always asked me why I didn’t have my own,” said Wichrowski. “

And his response was very “Wild” Bill Wichrowski.

“Owning a boat means you gotta deal with people,” he said.

However, eventually, his desire for his own boat won out against his disdain for having to deal with people.

“For the last couple years, I’ve been on the back burner about even buying a boat,” said Wichrowski. “And if this boat wasn’t in the shape that it is, I never would have done it.”

https://youtu.be/R-_Yvqw1K78

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Be The First To Tour Wild Bill’s New Boat, “Summer Bay” (https://youtu.be/R-_Yvqw1K78)

What Makes The ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star’s Boat Special?

During the same video, Wichrowski revealed what makes the Summer Bay unique.

“The Summer Bay isn’t the biggest packer of crab or pots,” said Wichrowski. “But it’s fuel-efficient. So, to operate it, it’s not over-the-top expensive. And right now, we have smaller quotas. like, Keith [Colburn] can pack a lot of crab and a lot of pots, but there’s not a lot of crab to catch right now. So, his costs for a day of fuel are probably double, if not triple mine.”

The video then cuts to Wichrowski in the captain’s cockpit. There, he shows all the boat’s advanced equipment.

“We have a great radar. It’s a 48-mile radar. And we have a couple of depth-finders that shows us where the bottom is, to tell us if it’s a hard bottom or a soft bottom,” said Wichrowski.

The “Deadliest Catch” star then explained why this equipment is essential.

“Crab do not have air bladders, so you cannot see them on any kind of sounders,” he said. “So, it’s not like you’re chasing fish and you say, “Oh I see some fish on the bottom.’ We don’t get to do that with crab.”

What Is in Captain Bill’s Bedroom?

Wichrowski then showed viewers his stateroom.

“We came in and did a bunch of improvements in here because, you know what, it’s kind of not a lot of fun to be here sometimes, so you might as well make the best of it,” said Wichwroski.

He then pointed to a television hanging over his bed. “They practically give those things away nowadays,” he said. Wichworski then directed viewers to his updated bathroom.

“In the bathroom there, the floor was really bad, the toilet was leaking. The counter had some of the typical yellow Formica that looks like it’s in an insane asylum, said the captain.

Lastly, Wichrowski toured the galley.

“This is the galley. A lot of stuff happens in the galley. This is where the guys spend all their downtime,” said Wichrowski. “This is where the guys have their meals around the table.”

Wichrowski added a double oven stove, a big, stainless steel sink, and a new stainless steel refrigerator to the galley for his crew and the camera operators on “Deadliest Catch.”