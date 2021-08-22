Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachel Maddow agrees to stay at MSNBC with a new deal

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ten days after The Daily Beast reported Maddow as seriously considering leaving MSNBC when her contract is up next year, the cable network's No. 1 host has reached a new deal that will extend her run hosting The Rachel Maddow Show while developing "a raft of multi-media projects including books and movies of her choice," reports Business Insider. Details of the length of her new deal haven't been released. Maddow hired super-agent Ari Emanuel to negotiate a new deal. As Business Insider's Claire Atkinson notes, "the news appears to be NBCUniversal News Chairman Cesar Conde's first major talent contract renewal at MSNBC." As Variety points out, Maddow has already branched out at MSNBC with the podcast series Bag Man. Variety also notes that The Rachel Maddow Show "snared nearly $66.2 million in advertising in pandemic-ridden 2020, according to Kantar, a tracker of ad spending — only a little less than the $69.2 million it captured in 2019." Maddow is also No. 2 among cable news shows in her timeslot, beating CNN's Cuomo Prime Time and trailing Fox News' Hannity.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Ari Emanuel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Nbcuniversal#New Deal#Cnn#Msnbc#Business Insider#Nbcuniversal News#Cnn#Fox News Hannity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

MSNBC will reportedly pay Rachel Maddow $30 million a year to end the daily Rachel Maddow Show and host a weekly show

"As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year," reports The Daily Beast, agreeing with a CNN report that Maddow will end her daily show as part of her new deal that will keep her at MSNBC through the 2024 presidential election. The Daily Beast says it "has learned that NBCUniversal News Corp., the parent company of left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, made some other massive concessions in a deal that will ultimately mean less Maddow airtime overall. The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC." The Rachel Maddow Show is expected to end "in its current form around spring of 2022." ALSO: Who could take over Maddow's 9 p.m. timeslot?
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Devin Nunes files suit alleging MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him

Rep. Devin Nunes sued NBCUniversal Media on Tuesday, claiming MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him in a series of statements suggesting the California Republican was in cahoots with a Russian agent implicated in that nation's interference in the 2016 election. The congressman is seeking monetary damages from the company, alleging...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Massive MSNBC Deal Paying Maddow to Work Less

NBCUniversal is forking over big money to get Rachel Maddow to stay home more. Last weekend, news leaked that the iconic liberal TV host decided to sign a new contract with MSNBC after The Daily Beast first reported that she was considering leaving the nightly show she’s helmed for 13 years to start her own venture.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Rachel Maddow & MSNBC Beat One America News Network Again In $10M Defamation Battle

Rachel Maddow is still talking with MSNBC about a new contract, but the primetime host and her current cable news home just scored what might be a bonding TKO against One America News Network. Reaffirming the decision by a San Diego-based U.S. District Court last year to toss out the conservative outlet’s $10 million defamation lawsuit against Maddow and MSNBC, a trio of appeal court judges has advised the Robert Herring Sr.-founded OAN to chill the hell out. “Turning to the merits, the panel held that Maddow’s statement was well within the bounds of what qualified as protected speech under the First...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachel Maddow Enlists Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro As MSNBC Contract Talks Heat Up

MSNBC’s top primetime host, Rachel Maddow, has brought on Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro to help represent her in contract talks with MSNBC and parent company NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them,” Shapiro tells THR. Maddow has hosted MSNBC’s 9 PM hour since 2008, and has since become the cable news channel’s most-watched show, averaging 2.3 million viewers last month. Only Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and The Five drew more total viewers in cable news. Maddow’s deal with MSNBC is up in early 2022, and according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the talks, she is considering leaving to start her own media platform in the streaming video or podcast space. Her future at MSNBC is set to be the first major talent challenge for MSNBC president Rashida Jones, who assumed the role earlier this year after its longtime chief Phil Griffin stepped aside. An MSNBC spokesperson said “we don’t comment on employee matters.”
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Rachel Maddow Beats Sean Hannity in Monday Night Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity, getting the most viewers at 9 pm on Monday night. 2.57 million viewers tuned into The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, while 2.32 million tuned into Hannity. The Fox News show did beat MSNBC in the key 25-54...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Rachel Maddow Considers Possible Exit From MSNBC At End Of Contract

Rachel Maddow is considering the possibility of exiting MSNBC when her contract ends next year, albeit negotiations on her future are continuing between her representatives and the network. “Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them,” said Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor Co., who is representing Maddow along with CEO Ari Emanuel. A source confirmed a report in The Daily Beast, which first reported on the possibility that Maddow might exit the network, with the top reason being the ongoing demands of a five-night-a-week show. Maddow is MSNBC’s No. 1 personality,...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Rachel Maddow and MSNBC reportedly reach multiyear deal to keep top-rated host at the network

Following a much ballyhooed negotiation process described as “heated” at times, MSNBC has struck a deal with its top-watched host, Rachel Maddow. The Wall Street Journal reported that the liberal-leaning TV personality’s deal spans “several years,” though specifics were not given. She is expected to stay in her prime-time, weekday spot. Maddow will also reportedly develop unspecified projects with NBCUniversal as part of her new deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy