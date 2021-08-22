Pre-Owned 2019 Kia Optima LX FWD 4D Sedan

The Nissan Z has finally arrived, and although it's not entirely new in every respect, we're in love. With 400 horsepower, the standard inclusion of a stick shift, and power going to the rear wheels, it's everything we could ever want from an affordable sports car. The only issue that remains is that of the actual affordability. While the Toyota Supra is available with a 2.0-liter engine that makes its base price $43,090, the Nissan Z is only available with one engine, a twin-turbo V6 comparable to that found in the $51k GR Supra 3.0. So does that mean the Z will be similarly priced and will cost $50k too? The good news is that the answer is a resounding no, and the Z could undercut even the base Supra.