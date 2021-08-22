Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Pre-Owned 2019 Kia Optima LX FWD 4D Sedan

mikeshawkia.com
 6 days ago

UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs... 24/33 City/Highway MPG.

www.mikeshawkia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia Optima#Kbb#4d Sedan#Carfax#Trucks#Alloy#Brake#Rear#Telescoping#Trip#Tags#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel May Have 1 Massive Problem

There is a possible issue floating around about the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel engine. It may take a long time to crank or not crank at all. But is this problem related to the Chevy Silverado or 3.0-liter Duramax engine? Also, is it a severe problem?. The Chevy Silverado 3.0-liter...
CarsTop Speed

Can the Honda Accord Sport 2.0t Take On The BMW 330iX In a Drag Race?

When it comes to drag-racing new vehicles, the YouTube channel Sam CarLegion does a very thorough job. Two or more cars are pitted against each other multiple times, in different drive modes. This time, it’s two of the most popular sporty sedans currently on the market – the Honda Accord Sport 2.0t and the BMW 330iX, and the result might surprise you.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Z's Base Price Will Give Toyota Supra Nightmares

The Nissan Z has finally arrived, and although it's not entirely new in every respect, we're in love. With 400 horsepower, the standard inclusion of a stick shift, and power going to the rear wheels, it's everything we could ever want from an affordable sports car. The only issue that remains is that of the actual affordability. While the Toyota Supra is available with a 2.0-liter engine that makes its base price $43,090, the Nissan Z is only available with one engine, a twin-turbo V6 comparable to that found in the $51k GR Supra 3.0. So does that mean the Z will be similarly priced and will cost $50k too? The good news is that the answer is a resounding no, and the Z could undercut even the base Supra.
CarsAutoweek.com

Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard Is the V12 Sedan of Presidents

Latest factory-armored Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard 4Matic features VR10 level of ballistic protection. 6.0-liter V12 churns out 604 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque, with the S680 being among the last cars to feature the 12-cylinder engine. The upcoming Pullman Guard model is expected to offer even more luxury and room,...
CarsTop Speed

Hyundai Veloster N DCT vs Honda Civic Type-R - Can The Small Korean Run With One Of The Best?

Hyundai Veloster N DCT takes on the Honda Civic Type-R; will quick shifts be enough to beat the Japanese hot hatch?. Most would probably agree that a drag race is a good way to determine which one of two (or more) cars has superior performance. Sam CarLegion – a YouTube channel that drag races (mostly) new vehicles – has given us a proper quarter-mile brawl between two of the hottest hot hatchbacks currently on sale. It’s the Hyundai Veloster N DCT versus the Honda Civic Type-R. Although a drag race only tells you so much about a car’s overall performance, the two are more evenly matched than you might think.
CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Accord

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Machine-Finished Alloy w/Black Inserts.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 128ti vs Honda Civic Type R vs Volkswagen GTI — Autocar Test

Every once in awhile, an iconic brand will enter into new territory and absolutely dominate. However, it’s not always likely that the venturing brand does well. In fact, only Apple has been successful in every new field it’s entered. That’s because entering into a segment with already established greats is tough to do. Which is why life is going to be hard for the BMW 128ti. As good as it is — and it is very good — it needs to be better than incredible cars, such as the Volkswagen GTI and Honda Civic Type R, without having any prior experience.
Carspenbaypilot.com

Acura TLX Type S

The low stance, the blacked-out trim and wheels, the red brakes and low-profile tires, the flared exhaust trumpets, the spoiler and the absence of chrome all signal “hot car!” With this Type S, Acura—that is, Honda—introduces the performance version of its latest TLX sedan, which debuted late last year. Acura...
CarsCarscoops

The Best Cars I’ve Driven #3: Mazda RX-7 FD Spirit R

Sometimes when you jump into a car and drive it for the very first time, you already have a solid idea of how it’s going to feel. Maybe you’ve driven all the previous models, noted the strong family feel and aren’t expecting any major upsets. Or maybe you’ve driven a ton of cars from the same auto maker using that engine and transmission combination.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1992 Ford Mustang LX With Modified Windsor V8 Heads To Auction

The Fox Body Ford Mustang notchback has always been a popular vehicle with drag racers thanks to its simplicity and lightness, which is why we don’t see a ton of them on the road today. However, this pristine 1992 Ford Mustang LX notchback currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids bucks that trend as a truly clean, nicely modified example perfect for the street or strip.
CarsThe Car Connection

Hyundai/Kia recall more than 600,000 sedans for a trunk malfunction

Hyundai and Kia cars are being recalled for a faulty trunk latch, increasing the risk of trapping a person inside the trunk, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. In high-temperature conditions, a crack can develop in the trunk latch emergency release function. If a person gets stuck in the trunk, they would not be able to get out.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the Honda K-Series Engine Reliable?

Honda engines have always been known as being reliable, fuel-efficient, and high-revving. Those three adjectives work very well when describing the K-Series engine, which first appeared in 2001. That engine has shown up in many different Honda and Acura products over the past 20 years, which leads us to believe that it is indeed reliable. But just how reliable is it?
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Makes US Debut Online With 276 HP

Hyundai had bigger things in mind for the debut of the 2022 Elantra N performance sedan, which was slated to take its first public bow at the New York International Auto Show. However, in the wake of that event’s cancellation, the automaker took its newest sporty offering online. Officially revealed for the US market for the first time, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N should be a perfect companion to the Veloster N hatch and Kona N crossover.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 Hyundai Elantra N officially debuts in North America

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has officially debuted in North America with the mission of hunting down Honda Civic Type Rs and VW Golf GTIs. It’s the first Elantra to wear the N badge, and it’s the first N vehicle to wear 245-width Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires from the factory, a gentle reminder of the law-breaking performance that awaits.
CarsMySanAntonio

2022 Volkswagen Jetta: A Modest Makeover Brings More Value

Volkswagen knows the prospect of saddling up with a sophisticated German sedan that costs less than a comparable Honda or Mazda has been a winning formula for its Jetta compact sedan. But it’s also keenly aware of just how good rivals have become. For 2022, a refreshed Volkswagen Jetta brings engine, technology and feature upgrades that add more to its value proposition.
Buying Carsmikeshawkia.com

Pre-Owned 2016 Kia Soul Plus FWD 4D Hatchback

LOCAL TRADE**, GOOD SERVICE HISTORY!!!!!. UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs... Odometer is 6423 miles below market average! 24/31 City/Highway MPG.
Carsfordauthority.com

2023 Nissan Z Debuts As Heavily Revamped Ford Mustang GT Rival

The Nissan Proto Z was revealed way back in September of last year as a thinly-disguised concept preview of the next-generation Z car. Most expected the concept’s styling to carry over to an eventual production version, which many believed would be called the 400Z. However, the Japanese automaker decided to keep things simple and has now revealed the 2023 Nissan Z, which looks pretty much exactly like the Proto Z concept.
Buying Carsmikeshawkia.com

Pre-Owned 2012 Mazda3 i Grand Touring With Navigation

Blind Spot Monitoring System (BSM) Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlights. NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON CARFAX**, LOCAL TRADE**. UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs... Odometer is 3695 miles below market average! 28/40 City/Highway MPG.

Comments / 0

Community Policy