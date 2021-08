This campaign is being done for the Church of St. George of the Georgian Eastern Orthodox Church located within the capital (Tbilisi) of the nation of Georgia, which is a nation located in Eastern Europe & was the second nation in the world historically to adopt Christianity. This is one of the most unique Churches within the nation as it serves not only the newly developed Georgian community of Digomi but also the growing English-speaking Orthodox expat community that worships bi-weekly at this Church.