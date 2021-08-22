Cancel
Hilary Duff tests positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19

"That Delta... she's a little bitch," Duff posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday. Duff's announcement comes days after she posted the first image from the How I Met Your Father set.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

