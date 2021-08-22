Cleveland mural program finalizes artists, programs

The Cleveland Walls! International Mural Program, which is slated for Aug. 23 to Aug. 28 and headquartered at 7113 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland, has finalized its programming. Twenty-three artists will create 19 public murals in Cleveland’s MidTown district during the event. Of those artists, 11 will be local and include Glen Infante, Robin Robinson and Gary Williams. The other 12 artists will fly in from locations like Miami, Oakland, Calif., Hawaii, New York City and Chicago.