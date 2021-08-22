Cancel
How to watch the premiere of ‘The Walking Dead’ final season tonight (8/22/21): free live stream, time, channel

By Deb Kiner
The first half of the 11th season of “The Walking Dead” will start at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, on AMC. Season 11 will be the last for the show. The first 12 episodes will air this year and another 12 will air next year. A spinoff is planned in...

