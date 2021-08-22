Cancel
Texas State

How Meals on Wheels Central Texas is uniting seniors with forever furry friends

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — The old saying goes that a dog is a man’s best friend. But what happens when a person becomes homebound and is unable to afford care for their pets?. For more than a decade, Meals on Wheels Central Texas has worked to unite Central Texas senior citizens with their furry friends through its program PALS, or Pets Assisting the Lives of Seniors. The initiative provides pet food and veterinary care assistance each month to homebound seniors or those unable to afford the total costs of caring for a pet.

