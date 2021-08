PROVINCETOWN- A mother of two, Megan Lewis, said she lived through her worst fear last Wednesday when her three-year-old daughter was attacked by a coyote at North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. “Out of nowhere the coyote came around from behind and grabbed her on the neck,” Lewis said. “She had one puncture wound on the back of her neck, one puncture wound on the back of her skull, a puncture wound and a laceration to her face and her ear was mutilated.” Lewis said she was stargazing with her family last Wednesday evening on the beach when the coyote attacked. She...