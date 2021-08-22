Showers, Storms Possible Across DC Area Overnight

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fillmore; Mower The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Iowa Northwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa Southwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota Southern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 151 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Le Roy, Adams, Lyle, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Rose Creek, Cherry Grove, York, Ostrander, and Chester. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED