Showers, Storms Possible Across DC Area Overnight

By NBC4 Washington
NBC Washington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of St. Mary’s County saw heavy rain Sunday and more is possible, the National Weather Service said. As always, if you're driving and encounter high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown. A flood warning for St. Mary’s County and severe thunderstorm warnings in Prince...

