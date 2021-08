Okay, the place was rocking, the atmosphere at SoFi Stadium was electric and goosebumpy, and the fans were ready for some football. This place has been starving for live football. Despite the 2020 season taking place, it was all virtual. While that did fill a crucial void of normalcy in our lives when everything spun off into a new and surreal reality, the goods fell very much into the category of raiding the refrigerator and not finding what you were hungry for.