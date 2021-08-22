Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Javier Baez: Makes return from IL

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Mets reinstated Baez (back) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. He'll start at shortstop and bat third in the Mets' series finale with the Dodgers. Baez will end up returning from the IL in the minimum amount of time after back spasms...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Series Finale#Il#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WIBX 950

Finally! Mets Make Major Move, Bring Big Bat to Citi Field

The New York Mets finally pulled the trigger on a deal, agreeing to acquire an outspoken MLB star a little more than one hour before Friday's MLB trade deadline. Anthony DiComo first reported the deal to bring Javier Baez to the Mets from the Cubs. Shortly before 3:00PM, WFAN in New York City reported terms had been nearly finalized, with only medical exams pending.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: What a Javier Baez reunion might look like this offseason

After the trade deadline, there was optimism the Chicago Cubs could at least try to re-sign their core in the offseason in some way. At least one or two of them. Maybe? Then, Anthony Rizzo and Jed Hoyer had an exchange that seemed likely to sour any notions of him coming back. Kris Bryant is happy in the Bay Area contending for another World Series. How about Javier Baez?
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Place Javier Báez On IL With Back Spasms

The hits just never seem to end for the Mets. After holding top trade deadline acquisition Javier Báez out of the lineup for the last three games with what was initially diagnosed as left hip tightness that turned into lower back tightness, the Mets placed Báez on the IL on Friday with back spasms ahead of their brutal 13-game stretch against the Dodgers and Giants.
MLBBleacher Report

Mets' Javier Baez Placed on IL Because of Back Injury

The New York Mets announced that star infielder Javier Baez has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 12 with back spasms. Infielder Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. The two-time All-Star exited the team's 3-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 8 after...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Lindor making progress, Drew Smith to IL

The Mets lost to the Dodgers in extra innings for the second straight time last night, this time by a score of 2-1. Taijuan Walker was brilliant, tossing 6 1⁄3 hitless innings before Will Smith tied the game in the seventh with a solo homer. Michael Conforto had hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Mets on the board. That was it for the scoring in regulation; Aaron Loup helped Walker get out of the seventh inning and then Miguel Castro and Seth Lugo each contributed a scoreless inning in relief. Cody Bellinger hit an RBI double off Yennsy Díaz to score the free runner in the tenth inning. Díaz managed to hold the Dodgers to just the one run, but the Mets failed to muster any sort of rally in the bottom of the frame and thus fell to 1.5 games out of first place in the NL East.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Mets' Javier Baez on injured list with back spasms

Baez prematurely exited last Sunday's loss at the Philadelphia Phillies due to what was later reported to be tightness in his hip and lower back. The 28-year-old joined the Mets from the Chicago Cubs ahead of last month's trade deadline and has been playing shortstop while Francisco Lindor has missed time with an oblique injury.
MLBNBC Sports

Long makes Mets' Baez look foolish on wicked changeup

Sometimes, you need to remind yourself not to get too ahead of yourself. Even New York Mets second baseman Javier Báez needs to be reminded every now and then. He got a little too excited and swung way early on a Sammy Long changeup in the bottom of the second inning during the Giants and Mets game Tuesday night at Citi Field.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: Javier Baez has been all or nothing in the postseason

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: Javier Baez #23 of the New York Mets in action against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on August 01, 2021 in New York City. The Reds defeated the Mets 7-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) I know it’s too early to think...
MLBNew York Post

Javier Baez’s brutal swing and miss goes viral

Whiffing on a changeup is one thing. Whiffing on a changeup before the ball gets even remotely close to the plate is another. Mets second basemen Javier Baez was guilty of the latter during the team’s 8-0 thrashing at the hands of the Giants Tuesday night at Citi Field. In the bottom of the second inning, San Francisco hurler Sammy Long’s changeup, which didn’t go over 80mph that inning, prompted Baez to swing absurdly early.
MLBDerrick

Báez returns from injury, Lindor to follow for Mets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez returned to the New York Mets' lineup Sunday after missing 11 games with back spasms. The two-time All-Star was reinstated from the injured list and started at shortstop in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted third and drove an RBI double off the wall in the first inning against David Price before scoring on J.D. Davis' single.
MLBBirmingham Star

Mets could have Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez back on Sunday

The New York Mets, in the midst of a difficult road stretch in California, could have their middle-infield stars back on Sunday. Mets manager Luis Rojas said Saturday that "today is a big day" as it relates to the possible return of Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez. "There is a...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Javier Baez: Sunday activation possible

Manager Luis Rojas said Baez (back) could return from the injured list Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Once activated, Baez is expected to be the Mets' everyday second baseman, unless of course he returns before shortstop Francisco Lindor (oblique) does. Before suffering the back injury, Baez went 6-for-36 with two home runs and 14 strikeouts in 10 games with New York.
MLBNewsday

Mets eager to get Francisco Lindor (short), Javier Baez (second) into position

LOS ANGELES — The Mets are closer than ever to seeing their trade-deadline vision come to fruition. When Francisco Lindor (strained right oblique) and Javier Baez (back spasms) return from the injured list — perhaps as soon as Sunday — the team’s preferred defensive alignment will be Lindor at shortstop and Baez at second base, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday.
MLBarcamax.com

Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez practice as double-play partners

Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez worked out together at shortstop and second base, respectively, at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday. That double-play duo could be starting games together as soon as the Mets’ next homestand. “So much energy,” manager Luis Rojas said of Lindor and Baez. “Those two guys are looking...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets activate Javier Báez from injured list

The Mets are getting some reinforcements, as they have activated Javier Báez from the 10-day IL. He is in the lineup and batting third against the Dodgers in today’s series finale finale. To make room on the roster, the team has optioned reliever Geoff Hartlief to Triple-A Syracuse. Báez exited...
MLBchatsports.com

Javier Baez brings much needed magic back to embattled Mets

The Mets could not afford to leave Los Angeles without a win. It’s a good thing they got their baseball magician back on Sunday. In their series finale against the Dodgers, the Mets struck first and struck hard, courtesy of aggressive baserunning and big hits from Javier Baez. And it netted a 7-2 win over their National League rival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy