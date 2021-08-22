Mets' Javier Baez: Makes return from IL

The Mets lost to the Dodgers in extra innings for the second straight time last night, this time by a score of 2-1. Taijuan Walker was brilliant, tossing 6 1⁄3 hitless innings before Will Smith tied the game in the seventh with a solo homer. Michael Conforto had hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Mets on the board. That was it for the scoring in regulation; Aaron Loup helped Walker get out of the seventh inning and then Miguel Castro and Seth Lugo each contributed a scoreless inning in relief. Cody Bellinger hit an RBI double off Yennsy Díaz to score the free runner in the tenth inning. Díaz managed to hold the Dodgers to just the one run, but the Mets failed to muster any sort of rally in the bottom of the frame and thus fell to 1.5 games out of first place in the NL East.