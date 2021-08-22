Cancel
Hot Start To The Week; Then Rain Chances Return

By Jason Simpson
WHNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will continue to trend upwards as we head into the start of the new week. This is because the upper level ridge over the Southern U.S. strengthens, giving us drier and hotter weather. The ridge will suppress thunderstorm development, and keep our sky mostly sunny. Temperatures climb back into...

