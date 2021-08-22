My very own special to air Sunday on Showtime

Gossip. First to do it were Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. It’s holy work. Gossip comes from gospel. Throughout the centuries came The Word. Boys did it, bees did it, even educated fleas did it. Down at the river bed washing the caveman’s loincloths Nancy Neanderthal aired her own dirty laundry to Sylvia Cro-Magnon. Prehistoric beings scratched marks on rocks, Native Americans sent smoke signals, Egyptians knocked off hieroglyphics, zeppelins skywrote — they all did it. We’re talking before the fax, the cable, the radio, the billboards, the Morse Code, the talk shows, the iPhone thing. It was all Tell. Television, telegraph, teletype, telecommunications, telephone, television, telemarket, tell a story. This coming Sunday the tail being wagged is me. It’s a TV documentary. Everyone now has one. The lone living being still undocumentaried is Jerry Nadler. The program on me is titled “Gossip.” It’s on Showtime. 8 p.m. An hour. It’s four consecutive Sundays. Half of it praises me, half poops on me. The idea to do this was not mine. Its womb was within the pregnant cells of Imagine, the production company of multi-Oscar winners Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. They reached the NY Post, which then resurrected stories, photos, histories, front pages and columns about me. Next, they came to me. My instant response was to call my lawyer Randy Levine. Shepherded by producers Sara Bernstein, Troy Searer and director Jenny Carchman, this began three years ago. When we had red carpets, backstage visits, galas, parties, interviews, openings, weddings, bar mitzvahs, crappy movie premieres, $3 million fund-raisers for diseases we don’t even have yet. But suddenly came the coronavirus. We had to fill in with photos of me embracing Alexander Hamilton when he founded the New York Post.