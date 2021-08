MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Download the NBC 15 Weather App. A hurricane watch covers the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts. A tropical storm watch covers Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama and George County in Mississippi. A storm surge watch covers the Louisiana coast all the way eastward to the coast of Baldwin County. For Mobile and Baldwin Counties, storm surge on Sunday and Monday could be 3 to 5 feet. In the Florida Panhandle it may be 2 feet. Along the Mississippi coast, plan for possible surge of 4 to 7 feet, and then across southeastern Louisiana, storm surge may be 7 to 11 feet.