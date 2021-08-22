Cancel
Marin County, CA

Marin hike: Find fall color in the county’s many wetlands

By Wendy Dreskin
Marin Independent Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some may head to the mountains for fall color, one place to find it locally is in salt marshes where pickleweed turns red in the fall. Pickleweed is a name used for several species of plants in the genus Salicornia. We have three in Marin: Virginia glasswort (which despite its name is native to California), Pacific glasswort, aka pickleweed, and Bigelow’s glasswort, aka dwarf glasswort, which is very rare in Marin. Why glasswort? A species of Salicornia growing in Europe was burned to produce soda ash (calcium carbonate) starting in medieval times. Venetian glassmakers who immigrated to England in the 16th century considered it superior to the potash produced by wood ash and found it readily available in English salt marshes.

