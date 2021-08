The UEFA Super Cup is officially behind us. Chelsea prevailed victorious midweek and captured its first bit of silverware this season. The European trophy provided a huge pick-me-up for the Blues ahead of their first Premier League fixture. Romelu Lukaku’s signing is another big boost to the confidence, despite the striker’s inability to play against Crystal Palace. Hakim Ziyech is out for the match with a shoulder injury and N’Golo Kante is a doubt, but after winning the Champions League last season, Thomas Tuchel’s men must feel as if they can conquer anybody—especially Palace.