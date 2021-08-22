These Amazing Racing Models Cost More Than A Real Car
Amalgam Collection, makers of the most detailed model cars in the world, recently revealed a new 24 Hours of Le Mans series, starting with the 1969 Ford GT40. To create this new series, the model company partnered with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organization responsible for organizing the Le Mans 24 Hours and the world's first-ever Grand Prix. This new collection will include legendary vehicles from Aston Martin, Audi, Bugatti, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, McLaren, and Porsche, ranging from the 1930s to today.carbuzz.com
