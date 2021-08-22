Cancel
Cars

These Amazing Racing Models Cost More Than A Real Car

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amalgam Collection, makers of the most detailed model cars in the world, recently revealed a new 24 Hours of Le Mans series, starting with the 1969 Ford GT40. To create this new series, the model company partnered with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organization responsible for organizing the Le Mans 24 Hours and the world's first-ever Grand Prix. This new collection will include legendary vehicles from Aston Martin, Audi, Bugatti, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, McLaren, and Porsche, ranging from the 1930s to today.

carbuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

