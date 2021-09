New York City has a seemingly endless supply of restaurants featuring cuisine from all around the world, and new ones are popping up all the time. Needless to say, this makes for some fierce competition to get a little publicity buzz going. Ironically, one way to make a restaurant stand out from the rest is to hide its entrance. The Big Apple is home to a lot of "secret" establishments tucked away inside other inconspicuous locations: There's a cocktail lounge hidden inside an ice cream parlor (via UES), a burger joint concealed inside a swanky hotel (per Burger Joint), and even a bar obscured behind a phone booth in a hot dog spot (via Please Don't Tell).