Chris Paul, an 11-time NBA All-Star with a sizable off-court portfolio, has joined “media flow management” software firm Greenfly as a strategic investor. Paul is described as a “power user” of Greenfly’s services, as a player as well as in his charity work and as former president of the NBA Players Association. He has also been active recently as a TV producer and activist. Greenfly’s platform enables sports teams and leagues to aggregate and archive photos and video and support players’ presence on social media through real-time updates. The company provides sourcing, creation and automated distribution for clients like the NBA, Major...