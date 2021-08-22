Fitbit Charge 5 price, specs leak

Don’t be stupid, smartwatches are a brilliant and simple way to start achieving your fitness goals and motivate you to get moving. Smartwatches have become an everyday accessory, be it the wildly popular Apple Watch or the original FitBit. Both are enabled with touchscreens to help keep you on track throughout the day. While some hopped on this bandwagon early and now feel naked without their watch, others are just now wrapping their head around a watch that can track everything from their steps and heart rate to if they slept soundly through the night.