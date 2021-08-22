Cancel
Fitbit Charge 5 price, specs leak

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago reliable leaker Evan Blass posted new pictures of the Fitbit Charge 5. Now new leaker Snoopy has posted an ad for the fitness tracker and also revealed its pricing. The Fitbit Charge 5 will cost $179 and include features such as GPS tracking, ECG monitor and an EDA stress sensor.

mspoweruser.com

