NBA player Chris Paul shifted to a plant-based diet in 2019. In 2021, his team, the Phoenix Suns, nearly won a championship. Are those things directly related? We can’t say, but we’re sticking with plants just in case. And now Paul is making it even easier for everyone – and people who might find plant-based eating expensive, complicated, or out of reach – to do the same through a collaboration with vegan food company Koia.