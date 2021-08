Breaking Broncos News is head coach Vic Fangio naming veteran Teddy Bridgewater his starting QB over Drew Lock. Denver signed Bridgewater to compete with Lock during Broncos training camp and now he’s taken the starting job. Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson gives his thoughts on Bridgewater as the Broncos starting quarterback on today’s video. SUBSCRIBE to the Denver Broncos Breakdown for the latest Broncos rumors, news & much more storylines: http://youtube.com/BroncosTV?sub_conf... Teddy Bridgewater is the new QB1 in Denver as Vic Fangio has named a starter after 2 NFL preseason games. This NFL news is somewhat surprising as both QBs have performed well during the preseason, but Fangio has seen enough as Bridgewater is his guy.