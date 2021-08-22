Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4lBq_0bZbynwn00

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — (AP) — Anna Nordqvist of Sweden won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was tied for the lead with Nordqvist heading down No. 18, but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made double bogey after shanking out.

Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.

Nordqvist, who also won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, was joined on the 18th green by her husband, Kevin McAlpine, a former Scottish Amateur champion who is from Dundee, a city barely 20 minutes from Carnoustie. On Christmas trips back to Scotland, the couple play the storied links course that can be fearsome but was defenseless in mostly perfect conditions for the final round.

At one stage, there were six players in a share of the lead on 9 under — including overnight leaders Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen — in what had turned into a shootout.

In the end, what transpired on the 18th decided the championship. First, Minjee Lee (66), the recent Evian Championship winner who started five shots back but was briefly moved into outright first place, made bogey to drop to 10 under overall after nearly going into the Barry Burn that runs in front of the green.

Sagstrom (68), playing in the third-to-last group, also bogeyed the last to fall out of a three-way share of the lead. The Swede finished on 11 under.

Salas (69) missed a 15-foot birdie putt in the next-to-last group, leaving Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen to duel it out.

On the 18th, Nordqvist found the center of the fairway and hit her approach to 20 feet, while Koerstz Madsen — seeking her first major title and the first for a Danish player, male or female — drove into light rough and pushed her second shot right and into the front of a bunker, giving her an awkward stance.

Her shot flew out almost sideways and nearly went out of bounds. She needed to hole her chip from the rough, but it came short.

Nordqvist’s birdie putt settled just a couple of inches from the cup, guaranteeing her a third major title 12 years after her first and a check of $870,000 from the $5.8 million purse, the largest in women's golf.

Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies are the only other European women to have won three or more majors.

The last 13 LPGA majors have been won by 13 different players.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf#Lpga#Carnoustie#Ap#Carnoustie#Evian Championship#Danish#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to rest before the Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman will play in his 35th event since golf returned post-pandemic at the Ryder Cup and has admitted that he is feeling tired. “It’s probably too much for...
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods CONGRATULATES Tony Finau after his PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau received a series of well-earned messages of congratulations and support from his friends and family after winning the Northern Trust at Liberty National. After securing his second PGA Tour victory and his first win on the tour in nearly 2,000 days, one of the first golfers to message him was none other than 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.
Toledo, OHnorthernstar.info

LPGA stars to compete in 2021 Solheim Cup

Team USA finalized its roster Monday for the 2021 Solheim Cup, Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The Americans are looking to win back the cup after a 2019 defeat at Gleneagles in Scottland. Team USA’s roster will feature Nelly Korda, the current No. 1 women’s player in...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Solheim Cup, the European team is complete

With the AIG Women's Open, the fifth and last Major 2021 of women's golf won at the photo finish in Scotland by the Swedish Anna Nordqvist (in her third Grand Slam title in her career), the qualifications for the Solheim Cup scheduled from 4 to 6 have closed September in Toledo (USA), Ohio.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Do Ryder Cup Captains Get Paid?

The Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on 24 September at Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, and ends on 26 September. Europe are the current holders of the match play event, after winning at Le Golf National in 2018, and head to Wisconsin hoping to repeat the same feat.
Golfamateurgolf.com

Stacy Lewis returns to lead Team USA at Spirit International

Stacy Lewis, a 13-time LPGA Champion and accomplished international competitor, will return as captain of Team USA for The 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship (The Spirit). Lewis previously served as captain of the 2019 team which featured eventual men’s team champions Andy Ogletree and Cole Hammer along with women’s...
GolfNew York Post

Golfers to watch at the BMW Championship

This week’s BMW Championship field is whittled down to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. World No. 1 Jon Rahm (13/2) was the leader or co-leader after the first three rounds last weekend at The Northern Trust, at which he led the field for both Stokes Gained: Approach and SG: Tee-To-Green, but carded bogeys on two of his last four holes Monday and dropped to third.
Sportsgolfbusinessnews.com

Lydia Ko re-signs footwear deal with ECCO Golf

ECCO GOLF has announced the re-signing of LPGA star Lydia Ko to a new three-year footwear deal. The New Zealander, who recently won Olympic bronze in Tokyo, has represented ECCO since 2017 and is one of the most popular players in women’s golf. She has been back close to her scintillating best in 2021, setting a new tournament scoring record en route to winning the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship in April.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Ryder Cup Team USA – Whistling Straits 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on Friday 24 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, with play lasting for three days and finishing on Sunday 26 September. Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup, after beating the US to victory in 2018...
Toledo, OHPosted by
FanSided

2021 Solheim Cup: Diving into Team USA

With the 2021 AIG Women’s Open wrapping up and the Solheim Cup fastly approaching, Team USA announced its nine qualifiers and three captain picks as the Americans look to seek redemption after the 2019 Cup. Since 1990, the Solheim Cup plays every two years as the 12 best American and...
GolfWashington Post

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy share lead at BMW Championship with FedEx Cup points at a premium

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — The way the top golfers in the world attacked the soft greens and receptive fairways at Caves Valley Golf Club in the first round of the BMW Championship, it was impossible to tell most were playing the course for the first time after arriving a day later than normal — and somewhat fatigued — for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
GolfBoston Globe

Bryson DeChambeau misses 6-footer on No. 18 and shoots 60 at BMW Championship

Big, wide, and soft Caves Valley in Owings Mills, Md., didn’t stand a chance against Bryson DeChambeau on Friday in the BMW Championship. Only the record book did. DeChambeau overpowered the vulnerable course, and when his 8-iron to the par-5 16th rolled off a bank on the back of the green down to 2 feet for eagle, he needed two birdies on the final two holes to tie the PGA Tour record of 58.
GolfDetroit News

Friday's golf: Bryson DeChambeau overpowers Caves Valley, narrowly misses a 59

Owings Mills, Md. — Big, wide and soft Caves Valley didn’t stand a chance against Bryson DeChambeau on Friday in the BMW Championship. Only the record book did. DeChambeau overpowered the vulnerable course, and when his 8-iron to the par-5 16th rolled off a bank on the back of the green down to 2 feet for eagle, he needed two birdies on the final two holes to tie the PGA Tour record of 58.

Comments / 0

Community Policy