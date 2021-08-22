Cancel
Rachel Maddow Renews MSNBC Deal

By Brian Steinberg
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow will stay at MSNBC, according to two people familiar with the matter, after negotiating a new pact that will keep her at the cable-news outlet beyond 2022. Maddow, who is the linchpin of the network’s primetime lineup, had been considering her own independent content ventures, and had enlisted top executives at Endeavor to make her case to MSNBC and senior managers at NBCUniversal. MSNBC declined to make executives available to comment on the renewal.

