Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

By Rucker Haringey
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.

fansided.com

Comments / 3

FanSided

FanSided

133K+
Followers
324K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Bowlers#Pro Football Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLallfans.co

Vikings add an intriguing new wide receiver to their roster

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of rookie free-agent wide receiver Warren Jackson. Heading into this summer’s training camp, depth at wide receiver was among the biggest concerns some had for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are set at the top of their wide receiver depth chart with...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings nab a pair of quarterbacks

With most of the Vikings quarterback room on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Minnesota has done its due diligence in trying to find new quarterbacks. The team tried out a couple quarterbacks this week. Now, the team has signed quarterback Case Cookus and claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers. Etling was drafted...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
NFLbeckershospitalreview.com

Hospital cuts ties with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over vaccine stance

Holland (Mich.) Hospital has cut ties with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, ESPN reported Aug. 6. Holland Hospital, which used the Michigan State alumnus as a spokesperson, said it will end the relationship because of comments he recently made about the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Cousins, who reportedly is not vaccinated against COVID-19, returned from quarantine after being in contact with a teammate who was exposed to COVID-19 and said whether he will get vaccinated is "a very private health matter" and that he is "going to keep it as such," ESPN reported.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 veteran QBs who could be the Vikings backup for the 2021 season

Before the 2021 season begins, the Minnesota Vikings could be looking to add a veteran quarterback to be their No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. With less than a month until their first game of the 2021 season, the amount of uncertainty surrounding the No. 2 quarterback position for the Minnesota Vikings is pretty unsettling.
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes very impressed by a former Vikings running back

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Jerick McKinnon. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon has been turning a few heads during Kansas City Chiefs training camp this summer. Signing a contract for less than $1 million is probably not what former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon had in...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive two more players

With August comes roster cuts, and the Vikings have wasted no time figuring out how to trim down the team. Minnesota made two more roster moves on Sunday, waiving WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin. That puts the Vikings’ roster at 83 players currently. The two cutdown deadlines remaining...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kirk Cousins could be forced to get vaccinated or not play in 2021

The NFL is reportedly trying to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for players, which could have a large impact on the Minnesota Vikings this season. It’s widely known that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he is one of multiple Vikings players that have still not received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as the team gets ready for their first regular-season game that is less than a month away.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Vikings Star Could Miss Minnesota’s Season Opener

The Minnesota Vikings season opener still feels like a long way off, September 12 at Cincinnati. But already one of their starting defensive stars status for that game is in question. Linebacker Anthony Barr has been sidelined since August 5 with an undisclosed ailment. He has not played in either preseason game and missed most of last season as well, although the two injuries are not related according to a report from Bring Me the News.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...

Comments / 3

Community Policy