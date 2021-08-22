Cancel
Museum exhibit addition is unveiled

By From staff reports
mooresvilletribune.com
 5 days ago

The North Carolina Transportation Museum has updated its “How the West Was Won” exhibit, which is located in the Bob Julian Roundhouse. Focusing on the story of Black Mountain resident and longtime Southern Railway employee George Winslow Whittington, “The Life of a Brakeman” explains how the difficult job of brakeman changed from the era of steam to diesel locomotives. Discover the story of George Winslow Whittington, who rode the rails of Southern Railways’ Asheville Division as brakeman from 1926 to his retirement from that same role in 1963. Whittington exemplified the strong and courageous brakemen who faced many challenges so that trains could arrive to their destinations safely, a job made even more difficult by Whittington’s status as a Black man during segregation.

