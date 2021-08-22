Louisburg launches Hometown Heroes street banner program
LOUISBURG - Military veterans and active-duty personnel from the U.S. Armed Forces can now be honored through the Hometown Heroes street banner program in downtown Louisburg. This new program, in partnership with the Louisburg American Legion, the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce and the city of Louisburg, honors veterans (living or deceased) and active-duty personnel who hail from Louisburg or Miami County, according to a city news release.www.republic-online.com
