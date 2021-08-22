Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Vrabel is quarantining away from the team and said he got tested after developing a sore throat.

The Titans played the Buccaneers Saturday and had two days of joint practices with the franchise in Tampa Bay last week. According to Vrabel, he is unaware of any other positive tests within the Titans organization.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Vrabel spent "quite a bit of time" talking with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his son Jack during joint practices. He also spent time with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

Due to close contact, Tampa Bay will likely have to undergo more testing following Vrabel's positive test.

Vrabel will continue to work remotely until he's eligible to return. Assistants Jim Haslett and Jim Schwartz will take on more responsibility in the coming week as the Titans gear up for a Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.

Vrabel could miss next weekend's preseason game against the Chicago Bears as a result of the positive test.

According to the Tennessean, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said the team had a 90% vaccination rate entering training camp last month.